Photo 3506
Helicopter Ambulance
I heard this coming over our roof today but I wasn't quick enough to get it near. However here it is, aiming for the spot beside the hospital. I could see the red flashing light behind it.
Thankful for:
I'm not in it
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
3
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4691
photos
238
followers
127
following
960% complete
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
oamaru air ambulance
Kim Silcock
Effective shot.
July 28th, 2021
Dianne
This is a pretty cool photo (always a worry when the rescue helicopter needs to be there though.)
July 28th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@dide
Yes, its not a major hospital - but once here - an assessment then perhaps a helicopter flight to Dunedin!
July 28th, 2021
