Helicopter Ambulance by maggiemae
Helicopter Ambulance

I heard this coming over our roof today but I wasn't quick enough to get it near. However here it is, aiming for the spot beside the hospital. I could see the red flashing light behind it.
Thankful for:
I'm not in it
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Maggiemae

Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Kim Silcock
Effective shot.
July 28th, 2021  
Dianne
This is a pretty cool photo (always a worry when the rescue helicopter needs to be there though.)
July 28th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@dide Yes, its not a major hospital - but once here - an assessment then perhaps a helicopter flight to Dunedin!
July 28th, 2021  
