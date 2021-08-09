Sign up
Photo 3518
First Blossom
Had the first daffodil now this is the only blossom on our huge blossom tree! Although there is snow everywhere (except in Kataia) spring cannot be far off!
Thankful for:
Using rice instead of potato (run out of potato!) Its rather nice!
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
blossom
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful capture - fav
August 9th, 2021
Sarah Bremner
ace
Very delicate.
Rice is good!!
August 9th, 2021
