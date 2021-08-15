Previous
Playing with camera speed... by maggiemae
These are sweet tiny daisy type flowers growing in a pot out on the deck. I brought a few inside and and used a high speed to turn the background black and bring out the colour!
Thankful for:
The mute button on the TV!
Maggiemae

Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
