Previous
Next
Japanese by maggiemae
Photo 3542

Japanese

Silk Screen, I thought looking out the window at these two birds perching in our kowhai tree against a white sky! Needs to be viewed on the Black to see the full frame.

Thankful for:
Contactless delivery of groceries. All on our front porch.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
970% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Very eye catching in the b/w , and yes very oriental , the two birds couldn't have placed themselves in better positions ! fav
September 2nd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl Thank you Beryl! At first there were three birds and that's what got me to my feet!
September 2nd, 2021  
Eyemagination🌱✨ ace
I love the dramatic feel created being monochromatic, the tree shape is beautifully elegant. Nature can be so artistic at times...
September 2nd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@cherrick73 I think so too! Catch it when you can!
September 2nd, 2021  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That is so very lovely - so very much like the elegance of Japanese art.
September 2nd, 2021  
Wylie ace
Indeed it certainly does, beautiful. fav
September 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise