Photo 3542
Japanese
Silk Screen, I thought looking out the window at these two birds perching in our kowhai tree against a white sky! Needs to be viewed on the Black to see the full frame.
Thankful for:
Contactless delivery of groceries. All on our front porch.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
6
4
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4728
photos
239
followers
119
following
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
2nd September 2021 3:26pm
Tags
treescape
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Very eye catching in the b/w , and yes very oriental , the two birds couldn't have placed themselves in better positions ! fav
September 2nd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
Thank you Beryl! At first there were three birds and that's what got me to my feet!
September 2nd, 2021
Eyemagination🌱✨
ace
I love the dramatic feel created being monochromatic, the tree shape is beautifully elegant. Nature can be so artistic at times...
September 2nd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@cherrick73
I think so too! Catch it when you can!
September 2nd, 2021
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That is so very lovely - so very much like the elegance of Japanese art.
September 2nd, 2021
Wylie
ace
Indeed it certainly does, beautiful. fav
September 2nd, 2021
