My Sweet Ballerina by maggiemae
Photo 3546

My Sweet Ballerina

with her natures best tutu on. i chose a blossom that worked with her wonderful pose. I love it - it could have been me, 60 years ago!
Thanks for:
Being occupied all day! Lockdown is about to change but we aren't!
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Cleverly done Maggie -- fav
September 6th, 2021  
Brigette ace
how lovely
September 6th, 2021  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Very effective with the blossom tutu
September 6th, 2021  
