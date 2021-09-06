Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3546
My Sweet Ballerina
with her natures best tutu on. i chose a blossom that worked with her wonderful pose. I love it - it could have been me, 60 years ago!
Thanks for:
Being occupied all day! Lockdown is about to change but we aren't!
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4732
photos
240
followers
120
following
971% complete
View this month »
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
a ballerina who has blossomed"
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Cleverly done Maggie -- fav
September 6th, 2021
Brigette
ace
how lovely
September 6th, 2021
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Very effective with the blossom tutu
September 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close