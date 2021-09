Tricolour

These three flowers were blooming at the same time so I photographed them from ground level. This means I was lying on the grass. Our neighbours noticed and I got a photograph of a photographer taking a picture of a photographer! A lot of fun but she appreciated the shot that I sent her!

Thankful for:

I experimented with the 'stone grill' I had bought with no manual. Its going to take a while but this one with several toasted cheese and mushroom sandwiches worked very well!