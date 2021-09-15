Previous
Next
A rounded view.. by maggiemae
Photo 3555

A rounded view..

of our blossom tree over the top of some rhododendrons. Could look better on the Black.
Thankful for:
Sun all day - really too hot for winter clothes!
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
973% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen
Looks great on black
September 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise