Tui song

A tui has decided our place is his place and we hear his song every morning. I snuck our to do a video of the song and found him at the top of a nearby tree, The video was a bit shaky and 365 refused to download the video via utube as usual so I can't show the beautiful clear notes!

Thankful for:

Great day - all my woes have disappeared and left me with optimism and hope!