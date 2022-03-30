Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3751
The fireplace
This was installed 11 years ago and John got his oomph into gear and cleaned the tiles, cleaned the window and blacked the fireplace! I watched!
Thankful for:
Its his decision whether to light the fire and so far it hasn't happened.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4954
photos
239
followers
115
following
1027% complete
View this month »
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
3751
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
30th March 2022 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
log burner
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... it looks gorgeous! No wonder he doesn't want to light it, he'll just have to clean it again. :-)
March 30th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That looks like new. What a good job he has done!!
March 30th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@jamibann
exactly! We may have to freeze in the winter!
March 30th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@dkbarnett
Did you see the fire starters that he cut and put into this basket... that once I used for a garden photo!
March 30th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Very clean and tidy!
March 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close