The fireplace by maggiemae
The fireplace

This was installed 11 years ago and John got his oomph into gear and cleaned the tiles, cleaned the window and blacked the fireplace! I watched!
Thankful for:
Its his decision whether to light the fire and so far it hasn't happened.
Maggiemae

Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Issi Bannerman
Ha ha ... it looks gorgeous! No wonder he doesn't want to light it, he'll just have to clean it again. :-)
March 30th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett
That looks like new. What a good job he has done!!
March 30th, 2022  
Maggiemae
@jamibann exactly! We may have to freeze in the winter!
March 30th, 2022  
Maggiemae
@dkbarnett Did you see the fire starters that he cut and put into this basket... that once I used for a garden photo!
March 30th, 2022  
Wylie
Very clean and tidy!
March 30th, 2022  
