Cobra by maggiemae
Photo 3761

Cobra

My Peace Lily has morphed into a cobra! I couldn't help noticing this!
Thankful for:
Our gardener man came in and wielded his tools over lots - now we are groomed and pruned!
Maggiemae

Wylie ace
Nice POV
April 9th, 2022  
