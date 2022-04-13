Previous
The tall roses... by maggiemae
Photo 3765

The tall roses...

They grow so well and continue to grow. This is April and the bunch at the top are just the best!
Thankful for:
The weather up north is foul - we don't have the weather event here - sun, little wind and the vegetables are growing well!
Maggiemae

