Photo 3765
The tall roses...
They grow so well and continue to grow. This is April and the bunch at the top are just the best!
Thankful for:
The weather up north is foul - we don't have the weather event here - sun, little wind and the vegetables are growing well!
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4968
photos
238
followers
115
following
1031% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
13th April 2022 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses
