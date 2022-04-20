Previous
Smoked out.. by maggiemae
Yesterday I noticed the smoke billowing up from this area but there was no fire engine sirens so presumed it was just a burn off. However it continued all night and the next morning - today I took this photo. Smoke seemed to be all through the house and a lot of people were puzzled
Being able to see those old favourite TV programmes - Bergerac, Some mothers' do ave 'em", Fawlty Towers, As Time goes By! The last one I was devastated to learn that Geoffrey Palmer had died - I thought he was like that forever! He was 93 when he died in 2020! Some programs will Never bet the same!
Maggiemae

