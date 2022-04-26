Previous
Our Basilica by maggiemae
Our Basilica

seen from a block down. I like the way the light from the afternoon sun lit up parts of the architecture and also the electric wires looping on to the road near this church.
Thankful for:
I got plenty of walking done this afternoon.
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
April 26th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I like the way you have edited this.
April 26th, 2022  
