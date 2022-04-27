Previous
Next
Night scene by maggiemae
Photo 3779

Night scene

The best i could do with an evening shot! Could be good on the Black too....
Thankful for;
I made sure i wasn't run over - I was standing on the side of the road.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1035% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen
Alot to like about this one, sometimes we have to look to find a shot.
April 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise