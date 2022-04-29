Silhouettes at sunset

Sometimes I just have to wait until sunset to find something worth posting. Today was full of family contacting - all great but we found eldest daughter had caught covid! She was living in a house where her stepfather had serious issues and didn't want him to get covid so she shut herself away for 7 days in one room. Although the three of them, husband herself and stepfather had been to a funeral very recently, she was the only one to get covid. The others had tested negative all this time. We have a funeral to go to in the next few days and are wondering if we would be safe.

Thankful for:

Tons!