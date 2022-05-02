Sign up
Photo 3784
The alley
This is the alleyway I took for the previous photo and couldn't download it. This one is not the same but it does show the route.
thankful for:
Accomplished all my fitbit challenges today.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
alley
alley
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks shady - Did you do an edit to the floor of the alley?
May 2nd, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
The original one, I did, Joan. This one was so dark, I didn't think it made any difference!
May 2nd, 2022
