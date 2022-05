II always love bokeh

...and that is what I recognised in the garden - some diamond like sparkles from the sun on to a plant in the near distance. Focused on the very near leaves.

Thankful for:

Heck - this is difficult - son has tested positive for Covid and he is immune compromised with having to take steroids for over 10 years. His sweet Japanese wife got covid from the Japanese restaurant where she was working. Thankful for - he's got all the knowledge and internet power to get on top of it all!