I'm chuffed....

Saw this beautiful car pull in in front of me and I quickly snapped . John didn't know what it was initially but going past, I noticed the V on the front grill. At home, John said look for Daimler Dart - and there it was! Quite rare (1960) and in excellent condition.

Thankful for:

Two video connections from sons, one in Canada for Mother's Day and the other just up the road in Christchurch to say they were working through Covid and coping.



Two photos to go to 5000! What will I do!