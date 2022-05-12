Sign up
Photo 3794
Perhaps 1947 and 2014..
Me aged about 3-4years, not sure from the family photo, My granddaughter aged about 4, I think on the right. I spent ages on getting these photos but did want to see the connection.
Thankful for:
Today's brilliant applications to improve old photos!
12th May 2022
12th May 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
me then and her now
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, two beautiful little girls. I love this!
May 12th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
So lovely
May 12th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Thank you Renee! Its not easy looking at the old and the new!
@rensala
May 12th, 2022
Wylie
ace
A few similarities here!
May 12th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 12th, 2022
