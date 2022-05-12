Previous
Next
Perhaps 1947 and 2014.. by maggiemae
Photo 3794

Perhaps 1947 and 2014..

Me aged about 3-4years, not sure from the family photo, My granddaughter aged about 4, I think on the right. I spent ages on getting these photos but did want to see the connection.

Thankful for:
Today's brilliant applications to improve old photos!
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1039% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, two beautiful little girls. I love this!
May 12th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
So lovely
May 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Thank you Renee! Its not easy looking at the old and the new! @rensala
May 12th, 2022  
Wylie ace
A few similarities here!
May 12th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise