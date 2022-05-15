Pentagon with knives..

I bought on the net some bone handled knives - 13 of them actually. I did have 4 and like their suppleness that other knives did not have. The four I have have been in and out of the dishwasher and although just as flexible, now have rough feeling handle! These are some of the knives - that are never going in the dishwasher!

Thankful for:

I hope there is something I can be thankful for in these times - Ukraine, global warming, covid19, friends dying, health worries, - well all that can be handled with an optimistic view!