Pentagon with knives.. by maggiemae
Photo 3797

Pentagon with knives..

I bought on the net some bone handled knives - 13 of them actually. I did have 4 and like their suppleness that other knives did not have. The four I have have been in and out of the dishwasher and although just as flexible, now have rough feeling handle! These are some of the knives - that are never going in the dishwasher!
Thankful for:
I hope there is something I can be thankful for in these times - Ukraine, global warming, covid19, friends dying, health worries, - well all that can be handled with an optimistic view!
Maggiemae

Wylie ace
keep them out of the dishwasher! They don't like that at all!
May 15th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely capture and I like the focus. Yea, no dishwasher any more! Christine never wanted a dishwasher, and now, with us two only, the more so.
May 15th, 2022  
