full moon and an eclipse

I waited for the moon to come up knowing that it would be opposite to the sunset. I took lots with a tripod but liked the one with the exact circle the moon was. Eclipse finished just before I took this photo. Could look good on the Black!



Thankful for: planning this photo - ISO, aperture, speed! But it didn't work - had to modify speed!. Aperture was F8 maximum with this camera. ISO it set automatically. I was only that robot that put the camera on the tripod!