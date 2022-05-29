Sign up
Photo 3811
The cheese rolls I.bought.from.the.church.in.the.last.posting.
The cheese rolls
I bought.from.the.church.in.the.last.posting.(forgive...me..the..ruddykeyboard.has.gone.again)Won't.do.a.space!
Therefore.I will.be.as.short.as.possible
Not.thankful.for.this.problem!
Restarted the computer for the 5th time today and it works!
29th May 2022
29th May 22
2
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5020
photos
235
followers
115
following
Tags
cheese
,
rolls
Renee Salamon
ace
Great pic on black - and your dots add a little something to your post🥲
May 29th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Never heard of cheese rolls but they look delish
May 29th, 2022
