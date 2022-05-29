Previous
The cheese rolls I.bought.from.the.church.in.the.last.posting. by maggiemae
The cheese rolls I.bought.from.the.church.in.the.last.posting.

The cheese rolls
I bought.from.the.church.in.the.last.posting.(forgive...me..the..ruddykeyboard.has.gone.again)Won't.do.a.space!
Therefore.I will.be.as.short.as.possible
Not.thankful.for.this.problem!

Restarted the computer for the 5th time today and it works!
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Renee Salamon ace
Great pic on black - and your dots add a little something to your post🥲
May 29th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Never heard of cheese rolls but they look delish
May 29th, 2022  
