Photo 3812
Its early winter here..
I think this is an iris but can't find any information. It doesn't have a long stalk and just sits at ground level.
To be grateful for:
I closed the 365 page and then opened it up again. The space bar now works.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5021
photos
235
followers
115
following
1044% complete
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
30th May 2022 2:02pm
Tags
autumn beauty
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful detail
May 30th, 2022
