Just a sliver..

1st quarter is not till 5 nights away so I was pleased my camera could focus on this tiny curve of light!

My other photo was just a queen wasp which I would rather not look at again. I was bringing firewood inside that had been kept for the last year. The queen wasp was a nasty side effect but was managed, very effectively by the quashing effect, effected by hubby!

Thankful for:

Loved watching the celebrations in Britain for the Queen's 70th years in charge! Those horse, those marching guards, those incredible aircraft!