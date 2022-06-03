Previous
Just a sliver.. by maggiemae
Photo 3816

Just a sliver..

1st quarter is not till 5 nights away so I was pleased my camera could focus on this tiny curve of light!
My other photo was just a queen wasp which I would rather not look at again. I was bringing firewood inside that had been kept for the last year. The queen wasp was a nasty side effect but was managed, very effectively by the quashing effect, effected by hubby!
Thankful for:
Loved watching the celebrations in Britain for the Queen's 70th years in charge! Those horse, those marching guards, those incredible aircraft!
jo ace
Amazing shot, looks even better on black.
June 3rd, 2022  
