I do like this..

On one particular walk, I see this property all the time. It's in amongst a mixture of architecture - old, and 'not so new'. I just admire the care and attention to a classic home - old but maintained so well!

Thankful for:

uTube to see old clips, exciting chases, funny animal videos and also my videos. So many and I'm glad they are there because I have lost the originals!