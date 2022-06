Its called...

First Quarter moon which is not the way I see it. However I have now learnt: " It’s called a quarter moon, but, from Earth, it looks half-illuminated, like half a pie. Or you might say that – at first quarter moon – we’re seeing half the moon’s day side or a quarter of the whole moon."

Thankful for:

We had 16 bags of groceries delivered today - an online order for at least 3 weeks supply. I think we should do special exercises to be a able to lift all these - and - put them away!