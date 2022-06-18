Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3831
New Camera
Morning moon shot - not full, not 1/4 but almost. It was to see what my new Nikon could do with a moon shot!
I am awed actually - this is hand held!
Thankful for the freedom that this camera offers.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
10
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5041
photos
233
followers
116
following
1049% complete
View this month »
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
Latest from all albums
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
1182
3830
3831
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
10
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th June 2022 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
moon shot
Diana
ace
Oh what a terrific moon shot Maggiemae, that camera is a keeper!
June 18th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, amazing shot
June 18th, 2022
Carole G
ace
I had a P900 for a time and really enjoyed the super zoom. Unfortunately it didn't shoot in raw, which for me now is important. Does the P1000 offer you that choice?
June 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb - you must be "over the moon " with your new purchase ! ( excuse the pun ! ) - fav
June 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Yes it does, Carole but I can't see the advantage to shoot in raw!
June 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
Beryl, my hubby actually said he could see a cow on this moon! He was impressed and that doesn't happen often!
June 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@maggiemae
! Ha , good to impress hubby when you have spent money !! ha ha !!
June 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
And I did spend money too, Beryl. But then he bought a new computer!
June 18th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Great moonshot! Nice you are enjoying your camera!
June 18th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close