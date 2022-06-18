Previous
New Camera by maggiemae
Photo 3831

New Camera

Morning moon shot - not full, not 1/4 but almost. It was to see what my new Nikon could do with a moon shot!
I am awed actually - this is hand held!
Thankful for the freedom that this camera offers.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Diana
Oh what a terrific moon shot Maggiemae, that camera is a keeper!
June 18th, 2022  
Renee Salamon
Wow, amazing shot
June 18th, 2022  
Carole G
I had a P900 for a time and really enjoyed the super zoom. Unfortunately it didn't shoot in raw, which for me now is important. Does the P1000 offer you that choice?
June 18th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Superb - you must be "over the moon " with your new purchase ! ( excuse the pun ! ) - fav
June 18th, 2022  
Maggiemae
@yorkshirekiwi Yes it does, Carole but I can't see the advantage to shoot in raw!
June 18th, 2022  
Maggiemae
@beryl Beryl, my hubby actually said he could see a cow on this moon! He was impressed and that doesn't happen often!
June 18th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
@maggiemae ! Ha , good to impress hubby when you have spent money !! ha ha !!
June 18th, 2022  
Maggiemae
@beryl And I did spend money too, Beryl. But then he bought a new computer!
June 18th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett
Great moonshot! Nice you are enjoying your camera!
June 18th, 2022  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
June 18th, 2022  
