The Story...

I put out some chopped up food on this bird table and two seagulls which had been eyeing up our property which was unusual. First gull landed on a rail and squawked to stop 2nd gull circling overhead. The food was on a slippery plate and first gull knew he wouldn't be able to be stable.

Second gull came roaring in without stopping, grabbed some food and off!

Thankful for:

Bought lots of gift packets to fill with super sweets - mainly pineapple chunks for our upcoming visit to family!