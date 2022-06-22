Sign up
Photo 3835
Canterbury
from the main road. The sun was virtually in my face so wasn't sure how the camera would take it. It has got promise!
Thankful for:
Lots to occupy my mind. Good during the day but not during the night!
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Photo Details
Tags
the mountains of canterbury
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this gorgeous view. I so agree re night, I hardly get to sleep some nights!
June 22nd, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. The silhouette hiding part of the mountains is impressive.
June 22nd, 2022
