Eliza's Manor

Where we are staying at present. A boutique hotel of the highest boutiqueness! Originally booked a 5 course dinner here with whisky pairings and decided to stay 2 nights here. Glad we did - luxury. When we went up to our room to go to bed, our electric blankets were turned on, the bed turned down and a macaroon beside the bed on a saucer!

Thankful for:

The smell that pervades Christchurch from a damaged water plant doesn't come inside!