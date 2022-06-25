Sign up
Photo 3838
Portrait
See how this camera performs on people close up. I find I don't have to do any editing on the photos - they are good enough,
Sitting on our window seat in Eliza's Manor
Thankful for;
Lots
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5049
photos
233
followers
116
following
1051% complete
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
25th June 2022 11:07am
Tags
us
Allison Williams
ace
Love the light and dark.
June 25th, 2022
