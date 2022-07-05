Previous
Next
Back lighting by maggiemae
Photo 3848

Back lighting

Lavender plants right by our deck in shadow. Trying to see what the camera will do with that tiny spot on sunshine on the grass behind.
Thankful for:
Bought a shoe horn having purchased some shoes which are impossible to put on without one!
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1054% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise