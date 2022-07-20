Previous
Raining by maggiemae
Raining

It rained all day - not a lot but continuous so no incentive to get out. Except I had to go and get milk from the dairy farm and this is looking out from there.
Thankful for:
Got lots of RAT tests - just in case.
Maggiemae

bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good that someone ,somewhere is having a day of light rain !!!!!!!!! Had forgotten it was your winter till I noticed the bare trees !
July 20th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl Cold too, Beryl! Only 8degC today - does that make you feel cooler?
July 20th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A nice country scenery. I love the rain and I'd love to get more here :-)
July 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@maggiemae - Not so bad here tonight Maggie , there is a nice little breeze ! So good to have seasons with their different weathers and temperatures , isn;t it !
July 20th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl I love the winter for sitting around a fire and going out for walks and not getting too hot!
July 20th, 2022  
Dianne
A nice image. I much prefer winter to summer as I hate the heat.
July 20th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
July 20th, 2022  
