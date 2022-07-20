Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3863
Raining
It rained all day - not a lot but continuous so no incentive to get out. Except I had to go and get milk from the dairy farm and this is looking out from there.
Thankful for:
Got lots of RAT tests - just in case.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
8
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5078
photos
233
followers
117
following
1058% complete
View this month »
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
Latest from all albums
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
1187
3862
3863
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
20th July 2022 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dairy farm
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good that someone ,somewhere is having a day of light rain !!!!!!!!! Had forgotten it was your winter till I noticed the bare trees !
July 20th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
Cold too, Beryl! Only 8degC today - does that make you feel cooler?
July 20th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A nice country scenery. I love the rain and I'd love to get more here :-)
July 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@maggiemae
- Not so bad here tonight Maggie , there is a nice little breeze ! So good to have seasons with their different weathers and temperatures , isn;t it !
July 20th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
I love the winter for sitting around a fire and going out for walks and not getting too hot!
July 20th, 2022
Dianne
A nice image. I much prefer winter to summer as I hate the heat.
July 20th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
July 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close