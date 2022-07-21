Previous
Optician by maggiemae
Today was my 6 monthly check up with the Optician. I have glaucoma but it is being monitored so well
This was a street thingy on the outside of his building. So clever!
Thankful
I can see and will continue to see!
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Dianne
Great news all is well with your sight.
July 21st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@dide Yes but are in the line for a cataract op on both eyes! John is halfway through his! Its non ending!
July 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
What a wonderful shot of this amazing sign/mural, I love it!
July 21st, 2022  
