Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3864
Optician
Today was my 6 monthly check up with the Optician. I have glaucoma but it is being monitored so well
This was a street thingy on the outside of his building. So clever!
Thankful
I can see and will continue to see!
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5079
photos
233
followers
117
following
1058% complete
View this month »
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
Latest from all albums
3858
3859
3860
3861
1187
3862
3863
3864
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
21st July 2022 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
'optician street art
Dianne
Great news all is well with your sight.
July 21st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@dide
Yes but are in the line for a cataract op on both eyes! John is halfway through his! Its non ending!
July 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
What a wonderful shot of this amazing sign/mural, I love it!
July 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close