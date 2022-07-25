Sign up
Photo 3868
Fine focus
My new camera handles fine focus at f2.8 well.These are tiny 2mm moss type fronds in a hanging basket that is wintering.
Thankful... lots of fun with Jack Reacher on Netflix, an app we have never used!
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
4
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5083
photos
233
followers
111
following
1059% complete
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
1187
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
25th July 2022 1:52pm
Tags
close-up
julia
ace
Great view of a little miniature garden..
July 25th, 2022
Corinne
ace
A mini fairy forest, lovely fav
July 25th, 2022
Babs
ace
So pretty,. You are finding fabulous shots with your new camera
July 25th, 2022
Dianne
Your image came out really nicely.
July 25th, 2022
