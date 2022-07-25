Previous
Next
Fine focus by maggiemae
Photo 3868

Fine focus

My new camera handles fine focus at f2.8 well.These are tiny 2mm moss type fronds in a hanging basket that is wintering.
Thankful... lots of fun with Jack Reacher on Netflix, an app we have never used!
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1059% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Great view of a little miniature garden..
July 25th, 2022  
Corinne ace
A mini fairy forest, lovely fav
July 25th, 2022  
Babs ace
So pretty,. You are finding fabulous shots with your new camera
July 25th, 2022  
Dianne
Your image came out really nicely.
July 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise