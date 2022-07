The drop...

I spent all morning trying to get a good raindrop on the end of -anything! Got wet too. I still have a lot to learn.

It's nice on the Black.. but not compulsory!

Thankful for:

A son with covid in Guatemala City, believe it or not. He's a pilot and this of course, can happen. He has 10 days in a hotel room by himself! I'll have to cheer him up somehow!