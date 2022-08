Camellia

...with a double 'L'! I sometimes forget this.

I didn't know there were so many flowers out at this time of year.

I didn't have any flowers to put on the coffee table and now I have

Thankful for:

Being able to hunker down. John has a pre-assessment in the next city for a surgery . They said, Covid? He said no, they said, keep your head down. Its on Monday and the snow is set to fall!