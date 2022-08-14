Previous
A dump for sale.. by maggiemae
A dump for sale..

This place is a disgrace but still manages to stay alive in this small Otago seaside town. The guy was here on the verandah and I was interested to see how he looked.
Thankful for: A lovely cafe with the best club sandwich!
Maggiemae

