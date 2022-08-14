Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3888
A dump for sale..
This place is a disgrace but still manages to stay alive in this small Otago seaside town. The guy was here on the verandah and I was interested to see how he looked.
Thankful for: A lovely cafe with the best club sandwich!
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5104
photos
231
followers
111
following
1065% complete
View this month »
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
3886
3887
3888
Latest from all albums
3882
3883
3884
3885
3886
3887
1188
3888
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
14th August 2022 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waiakouiti
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close