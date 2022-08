The Red Bridge

This was probably built in the 1930's along with a Chinese Garden in the Public Gardens to recognise the Chinese influence that was so early in Oamaru's history!

I went in here today to see whether the famous rose gardens were pruned. Found out they were beautifully pruned. Ours are due to get done this weekend!

Thankful for:

I love the quiet nights here when its dark for a long while. Not looking forward to the sun rising at 5am!