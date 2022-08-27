Previous
Bird by maggiemae
Photo 3901

Bird

He flew from close to me to this tree. I got my camera out but didn't know whether he had moved. That blob means he didn't.
Thankful for: daffodils are blooming. I did have a close-up but can do that another time!
Maggiemae

