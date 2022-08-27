Sign up
Photo 3901
Bird
He flew from close to me to this tree. I got my camera out but didn't know whether he had moved. That blob means he didn't.
Thankful for: daffodils are blooming. I did have a close-up but can do that another time!
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
dusk
