South Island NZ castle by maggiemae
Photo 3909

South Island NZ castle

I've photographed this castle before as it is very famous but it is only 20km north of our town and the also famous restaurant, called Riverstone Kitchen is just in front of this castle."Dot' is so famous - it is her 'castle'. We had lunch at the restaurant which always has 5 star food and service. I wish I had more room in my tum!
Thankful for;
Daughter and hubby, off to Lake Tekapo for star gazing after this having spent two days with us, No TV - just sitting around talking! Not used to this after 2 years of hiding from Covid!
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Photo Details

