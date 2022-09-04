South Island NZ castle

I've photographed this castle before as it is very famous but it is only 20km north of our town and the also famous restaurant, called Riverstone Kitchen is just in front of this castle."Dot' is so famous - it is her 'castle'. We had lunch at the restaurant which always has 5 star food and service. I wish I had more room in my tum!

Thankful for;

Daughter and hubby, off to Lake Tekapo for star gazing after this having spent two days with us, No TV - just sitting around talking! Not used to this after 2 years of hiding from Covid!