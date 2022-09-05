Previous
Not abstract.. by maggiemae
Photo 3910

Not abstract..

This is not abstract.. I was sitting in a supermarket car park in front of a hedge when it started to snow. I was warm and waiting for John to complete a check up in the hospital not far away.
Thankful for: I decided to move without going outside, from the driver's seat to the passenger seat via the central console. I did not dislocate anything. I did not get stuck!
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Maggiemae

julia ace
Winter certainly not finished with us yet..
Well done for climbing over the console and changing seats.. I had to do that once when a car parked next to me far too close so had to get in via the passenger seat.. thank goodness I wasn't wearing a dress.. lol
September 5th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro Yes, I had to encourage one leg to go into the right place and also not to hit my head on the roof!
September 5th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh dear too early
September 5th, 2022  
