Further on.. by maggiemae
Photo 3911

Further on..

from the last posting, this particular plant has now three extensions like this. Beschorneria Yuccoides, known as Mexican Lily. Its huge and its dramatic!
Thankful for;
The new lawn mowing lady came today and she asked for much more money as it took her longer than she expected. It was a first mow but John said, next mow might not be so long. Our previous mowers always took 20 mins - 2 of them with a ride on mower but they charged even less than this new one is. John is not happy and neither am Ii!
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
The Mexican lily looks huge and pretty color! Did you agree on a set price for the mowing? She should have honored that price and renegotiated for next time!
September 6th, 2022  
@gardenfolk She thought it would take 1 hour and said her price then found it took 1; 1/2 hours and said $75! But John gave her an extra $10 for the;first cut' and said next time it won't be so thick. But I don't agree - our lawn is very thick.
September 6th, 2022  
Fabulous shot of this gorgeous flower, I love the colours!

That is a real bummer re the lawnmowing, I suppose prices are skyrocketing all over.
September 6th, 2022  
I get mine mowed for free. My nieces husband loves using the riding mower on both our properties. So I buy the mower and he mows. He loves it so much that my niece had to keep telling him not to mow when the dry spell caused it to grow very slow.
September 6th, 2022  
@joansmor John used to mow on a ride-on and he loved it!. Our previous mower had a ride-on and it took 20 minutes.
September 6th, 2022  
Such a gorgeous flower and capture . The sign of our times Maggie !! everything seems to rocket in price and it is so difficult to accept it . fav for the beautiful flower !
September 6th, 2022  
@beryl Difficult because there are only a few contractors here mowing, and .. they have to be competitive. Not charging you the most because you look as if you have money.
September 6th, 2022  
