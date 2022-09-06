Further on..

from the last posting, this particular plant has now three extensions like this. Beschorneria Yuccoides, known as Mexican Lily. Its huge and its dramatic!

Thankful for;

The new lawn mowing lady came today and she asked for much more money as it took her longer than she expected. It was a first mow but John said, next mow might not be so long. Our previous mowers always took 20 mins - 2 of them with a ride on mower but they charged even less than this new one is. John is not happy and neither am Ii!