The First..

of the blossom flowers on our huge tree! I brought this small twig inside to get the picture.

Thankful for:

I was reading my diary in 2013 for a particular reason and wrote that I posted a photo of the headache I had at that time. It took a while but 365 has kept it and it was there. I could probably do better today but do not want the headache to reappear so I can!