Photo 3920
Another evening shot
The typical north west cloud formation, just hanging in the sky!
Thankful for:
It was fine enough today to sit outside for coffee!
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
evening cloud
Annie D
ace
Wow! A dragon flying by :)
September 15th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@annied
I wondered what would it be! This dragon has no ears!
September 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this beautiful cloud.
September 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Not a dragon but some sea creature gliding by !!
September 15th, 2022
Annie D
ace
@maggiemae
the ears are in flying position 🤣
September 15th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 15th, 2022
