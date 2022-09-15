Previous
Another evening shot by maggiemae
Photo 3920

Another evening shot

The typical north west cloud formation, just hanging in the sky!
Thankful for:
It was fine enough today to sit outside for coffee!
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Maggiemae

Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Annie D ace
Wow! A dragon flying by :)
September 15th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@annied I wondered what would it be! This dragon has no ears!
September 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great shot of this beautiful cloud.
September 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Not a dragon but some sea creature gliding by !!
September 15th, 2022  
Annie D ace
@maggiemae the ears are in flying position 🤣
September 15th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 15th, 2022  
