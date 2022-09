DSCF9112

Chris..@cdcook48 posted a photo using his XT-20 camera using a setting. As I have one of these mirrorless cameras I wanted to use this setting and now I am a bit more informed. The contrast colour is the advantage and these tulips were like gold in this wintry day!

Thankful for:

I am into meditation as is.. but my interpretation is to totally relax, concentrate on the pain.. make your breathing be a squashing influence on that pain. It really works!