Photo 3946
Tulips
I used an edit function to reduce contrast with this shot and really liked the softness that happened.
Thankful for; this pot of tulips have finally opened their petals. I hope I give them the right amount of water.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5165
photos
229
followers
112
following
1081% complete
3939
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
3940
3941
3942
1191
3943
3944
3945
3946
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
11th October 2022 12:24pm
Tags
tulips
Diana
ace
The colours are gorgeous, lovely shot of these beauties.
October 11th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I'm so pleased about the colour. But I saw some for sale in our local flower shop - about 6 for $18! So many different colours too!
October 11th, 2022
Annie D
ace
the colours are beautiful
October 11th, 2022
Christina
ace
Beautiful - the editing is great
October 11th, 2022
