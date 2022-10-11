Previous
Tulips by maggiemae
Tulips

I used an edit function to reduce contrast with this shot and really liked the softness that happened.
Thankful for; this pot of tulips have finally opened their petals. I hope I give them the right amount of water.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Diana
The colours are gorgeous, lovely shot of these beauties.
October 11th, 2022  
Maggiemae
@ludwigsdiana I'm so pleased about the colour. But I saw some for sale in our local flower shop - about 6 for $18! So many different colours too!
October 11th, 2022  
Annie D
the colours are beautiful
October 11th, 2022  
Christina
Beautiful - the editing is great
October 11th, 2022  
