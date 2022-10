Our Cauliflower

I don't want to brag - but nature did this all by herself. We planted 6 cauliflower plants in April and now 7 months later, this is the second perfect cauliflower! The others had vaguely red cauliflower stalks but not as good as this!

Thankful for:

The patience to wait for this long not knowing whether this stupid plant knew what it was supposed to do!