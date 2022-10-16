Previous
A Red Red Rose by maggiemae
A Red Red Rose

In amongst my beautiful bouquets... I can't resist..
A Red, Red Rose
BY ROBERT BURNS
O my Luve is like a red, red rose
That’s newly sprung in June;
O my Luve is like the melody
That’s sweetly played in tune.

So fair art thou, my bonnie lass,
So deep in luve am I;
And I will luve thee still, my dear,
Till a’ the seas gang dry.

Till a’ the seas gang dry, my dear,
And the rocks melt wi’ the sun;
I will love thee still, my dear,
While the sands o’ life shall run.

"And fare thee weel, my only luve!
And fare thee weel awhile!
And I will come again, my luve,
Though it were ten thousand mile."
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Brian ace
I can imagine the perfume of the bloom. Thank you for including Robert Burns poem. fav
October 16th, 2022  
