View from.. by maggiemae
Photo 3958

View from..

our bedroom window. The wisteria is going to be amazing this year. Just enough rain to keep the garden colourful!
Thankful for:
Being inside in this wet and cold Labour Day.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Dianne
What a beautiful view.
October 24th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Our view from our home is not huge but mainly just the garden. However when wisteria comes, it is to be savoured, thanks, Dianne @dide
October 24th, 2022  
JackieR ace
What a neat garden ( as in tidy!!)
October 24th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond We spent a lot of time on making the garden tidy without too much maintenance! Thanks, Jackie!
October 24th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
What a fabulous view you have. Our wisteria went crazy too this past spring.
October 24th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@rensala ..and its going to be better, thanks, Renee! John did a good job on pruning earlier this year!
October 24th, 2022  
